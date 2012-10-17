Green Party Presidential Candidate Arrested Outside Of Tonight's Debate Venue

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and her running mate Cheri Honkala were arrested outside the site of the second debate on Tuesday after attempting to enter the debate hall at Hofstra University without proper credentials, Eric W. Dolan The Raw Story reports.



Debate rules specify that candidates must receive at least 15 per cent in a major poll to be included.

Dolan notes that Stein and Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson aren’t an option on most major polls, although both will appear on the ballot in at least 47 states.

Here’s how it went down:



