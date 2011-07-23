Meet The Virginia Woman Who Mistakenly Received Paychecks For More Than A Decade After She Was Fired

Photo: WAVY TV

Jill McGlone was fired for the second time from her job in 1998 and a bookkeeping error kept her on the company’s payroll for the last 12 years.WAVY TV in Norfolk discovered the woman’s identity and that she’s been receiving up to $40,000 with annual raises every year — with full benefits — though she never reported to a day of work.



McGlone was suspended from Norfolk Community Services Board the first time in 1998 for bringing a weapon to work. The second suspension, that resulted in her termination, came from disclosing confidential information about a client.

Though McGlone hasn’t yet been charged with a crime she may have to pay back more than $300,000 and others that let the fraud continue may lose their jobs.

WAVY took the inquiry to George Pratt, Executive Director of the Community Services Board for 10 years who says, “I don’t have any earthly idea how something like that could have happened … I don’t think it is possible.”

WAVY.com [also] spoke briefly with McGlone’s husband at their Norvella Heights home on Friday. He said he was surprised by the allegations that his wife has been taking free money for nothing, but he did not deny anything. He refused to comment any further.

City attorneys will announce next week whether there will be a criminal investigation.



