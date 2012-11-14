Jill Kelley's New Lawyer Is The Go-To Guy For Clients With Huge Sex Scandals

John Edwards’ mistress Rielle Hunter

News emerged Tuesday that Jill Kelley, the “other, other woman” enmeshed in the Petraeus scandal, has hired DC superlawyer Abbe Lowell as well as a crisis PR guru.Lowell is a Beltway power broker and has represented lawmakers, lobbyists, local governments, and even the actors Steven Seagal and Sean Combs.



But he seems to be the go-to lawyer for clients with high-profile sex scandals, including the one behind a criminal case against John Edwards.

Here are other sex-scandal-plagued clients of Lowell’s, according to his official law firm bio:

Former senator John Ensign of Nevada, who had an affair with the wife of one of his staffers.

Ex-Congressman Gary Condit, whose affair with DC intern Chandra Levy was exposed after her disappearance.

Bill Boner, a former mayor of Nashville, Tenn., who appeared on the Phil Donahue show with a night club singer he got engaged to while still married to his third wife.

Ex-Nevada governor Jim Gibbons, who was accused of groping a Las Vegas cocktail waitress in 2006. During the case Gibbons revealed he hadn’t had sex since 1995, a local TV station reported in 2010.

