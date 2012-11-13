Jill Kelley: 'I've Done Nothing Wrong. I'm The Victim Here'

Photo: AP

Jill Kelley, an unpaid social liaison at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, was identified as the woman who reported the threatening emails that eventually led to the revelations surrounding former CIA director David Petraeus’ scandal.Paula Broadwell, Petraeus’ mistress, allegedly sent Kelley emails that made her feel threatened. She told the FBI about them, prompting an investigation.



Kelley hasn’t said anything publicly since the scandal broke, except for a statement through a crisis PR specialist hired by the Kelleys.

Now, The Washington Post has spoken with David Khawam, Kelley’s brother and a lawyer in New Jersey.

Kelley called him on Sunday and told him to turn on the TV because her name was all over the news that night.

She said that she’s totally innocent.

From The Washington Post:

Kelley’s brother said that his sister dined and shopped regularly with Holly Petraeus, and that she had no idea her complaint would eventually reveal an extramarital affair.

” ‘I’ve done nothing wrong,’ ” Khawam said his sister told him. ” ‘I’m the victim here. But it still feels awful.’ “

The Washington Post reports that after finding about the emails that Broadwell sent to Kelley, Petraeus asked Broadwell to cease the harassment.

In a bizarre twist, The Wall Street Journal reports that the FBI agent who launched the investigation had allegedly sent shirtless photos to Kelley at some point, which led to his removal from the case.

Kelley has since hired very expensive superlawyer Abbe Lowell, who defended politicians like Bill Clinton and John Edwards, and crisis PR specialist Judy Smith, who has represented big-names like Monica Lewinsky and Kobe Bryant.

