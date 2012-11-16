Jill Kelley Told A Reporter She Was At The White House In September

Photo: AP

Buried in this loaded Tampa Bay Times piece on Jill Kelley is another strange detail that has emerged about the socialite at the centre of the David Petraeus scandal: She told a reporter she was at the White House in September. “Btw I was made the (honorary) Ambassador to US Central Command’s Coalition!” she told a Times reporter in a Sept. 28 email. “In addition to that, I was just recently appointed to be the Honorary Consulate General to South Korea! I‘m in DC today — just left from breakfast at the White House. . . . I really hope to see you soon!”



The White House visitor logs contain no record of Kelley ever coming through the doors. But if what Kelley says is accurate, it would prompt another slew of questions, as well as reinforce the existing questions about why she was named an Honorary Consul General.

