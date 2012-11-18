Jill Kelley Sends Furious Email To Tampa Mayor: I Can't Believe What My City Has Done To Me And My Innocent Family

Photo: AP

Jill Kelley, the Tampa socialite who reported anonymous emails from former CIA director David Petraeus’ mistress Paula Broadwell to the FBI, rubs elbows with a lot of important people.On Wednesday, she emailed one of those powerful friends: Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn.



“As you see on TV, my name … and home have been exploited by the media,” Kelley wrote in an email, recently released by Mayor Buckhorn.

“I wouldn’t care — if they got the facts right and the focus was on the criminal that stalked all of us. But the truth will one day prevail,” she wrote, in apparent reference to Broadwell.

“To put insult to injury, your police dept gave the local 911 tapes to the press!” she complained. In the state of Florida, 911 tapes are public record.

“I’m scared and cannot believe what my city — in which I have contributed so much of my love, time, money and leadership, has now done to me and my innocent family.”

Here’s the full email:

Photo: City of Tampa

