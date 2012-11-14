And Now It Looks Like Jill Kelley And Her Husband Ran A 'Cancer Charity' Out Of Their House

Photo: AP

The mysterious woman at the centre of the Petraeus sex scandal founded a cancer charity in 2007 with her surgeon husband Scott, Jason Cherkis and Christina Wilkie of the Huffington Post report.The charity was called the Doctor Kelley Cancer Foundation. It was run out of the couple’s house–the same house where they famously and lavishly entertained military brass like General Petraeus and General John Allen.



According to a form filed by the charity, its “Mission Statement” was as follows:

THE CORPORATION IS organised AND SHALL BE OPERATED EXCLUSIVELY TO CONDUCT CANCER RESEARCH AND TO GRANT WISHES TO TERMINALLY ILL ADULT CANCER PATIENTS.

The charity spent ~$157,000 in 2007, reports Huffpo. This spending went to the following expenses:

$43,317 for “Meals and Entertainment”

$38,610 for “Travel”

$25,013 for legal fees

$8,822 for “Automotive Expenses”

$12,807 for office expenses and supplies, and

$7,854 on utilities and telephones

It’s not clear where the $157,000 the charity spent came from. It’s also not clear, exactly, what these expenditures had to do with cancer research and ill-patient wishes.

In any event, after the charity spent the money, it ceased operations.

Whatever this short-lived “Cancer Foundation” spent its money on, we’d bet the money was deducted from someone’s tax return.

Read more at Huffington Post >

SEE ALSO: You’re Not Going To Believe The Latest Developments In The Petraeus Sex Scandal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.