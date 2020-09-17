Jill Biden's $695 'vote' boots are selling fast days after she wore them in public

- Jill Biden wore black boots with the word “vote” written on them while voting in Delaware’s state primary on Monday.
- The Stuart Weitzman shoes retail for $US695, and are almost sold out at the time of writing.
- The brand partnered with nonprofit I am a voter, pledging to donate 100% of profits from the item to the organisation.
- Though only a few pairs are left, the over-the-knee boots are available in select sizes with either black or silver writing; Biden wore the latter.
- In August, a custom necklace that spells “vote” became extremely popular after Michelle Obama wore one during the Democratic National Convention.
Dr. Jill Biden has popularised a pair of boots that encourage people to vote.
On Monday, the former second lady voted in Delaware’s state primary alongside her husband, presidential nominee Joe Biden, while wearing a purple dress, black blazer, and matching mask. She also wore a standout pair of black, over-the-knee boots with the word “vote” written in silver on the side of each shoe.
Jill’s boots, designed by Stuart Weitzman, retail for $US695 â€” and they’re selling fast.
While the 5050 Vote boots are sold only in black, you can choose between two colorways for the word “vote”: a shiny black or silver.
And although the shoes were originally available in sizes 4 through 11, only a few pairs in sizes 4, 4.5, and 5 are left at the time of writing. Only 100 pairs of the boots were made.
As a recent Refinery29 article points out, Stuart Weitzman partnered with nonprofit I am a voter â€” “a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement,” according to its website â€” and will donate 100% of net profits from sales of the limited-edition shoes to the organisation.
The publication also pointed to Lyst data that said “page views for the boots have spiked by 488% in just24 hours.”
Representatives for Stuart Weitzman did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment when asked for further details about the item.
This is the second time a “vote”-embellished accessory has become popular in recent weeks.
After Michelle Obama wore a gold necklace with charms that spelled out “vote” during the Democratic National Convention in August, the jewellery came close to selling out. As Insider’s Celia Fernandez reported, the $US405 accessory was originally custom-made for the former first lady by Black-Chinese-owned brand ByChari and designer Chari Cuthbert.
“I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again,” Cuthbert said in a press release previously shared with Insider. “As we started our outreach, I was honoured when Michelle Obama’s stylist [Meredith Koop] asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it!”
The necklace is customisable, and available to purchase on ByChari’s website for prices starting at $US295.
