Jill Biden's $695 'vote' boots are selling fast days after she wore them in public

Jill Biden wore black boots with the word “vote” written on them while voting in Delaware’s state primary on Monday.

The Stuart Weitzman shoes retail for $US695, and are almost sold out at the time of writing.

The brand partnered with nonprofit I am a voter, pledging to donate 100% of profits from the item to the organisation.

Though only a few pairs are left, the over-the-knee boots are available in select sizes with either black or silver writing; Biden wore the latter.

In August, a custom necklace that spells “vote” became extremely popular after Michelle Obama wore one during the Democratic National Convention.

On Monday, the former second lady voted in Delaware’s state primary alongside her husband, presidential nominee Joe Biden, while wearing a purple dress, black blazer, and matching mask. She also wore a standout pair of black, over-the-knee boots with the word “vote” written in silver on the side of each shoe.

Jill’s boots, designed by Stuart Weitzman, retail for $US695 â€” and they’re selling fast.

Jim Watson/Getty Images A view of Dr. Jill Biden’s ‘vote’ boots.

While the 5050 Vote boots are sold only in black, you can choose between two colorways for the word “vote”: a shiny black or silver.

And although the shoes were originally available in sizes 4 through 11, only a few pairs in sizes 4, 4.5, and 5 are left at the time of writing. Only 100 pairs of the boots were made.

As a recent Refinery29 article points out, Stuart Weitzman partnered with nonprofit I am a voter â€” “a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement,” according to its website â€” and will donate 100% of net profits from sales of the limited-edition shoes to the organisation.

The publication also pointed to Lyst data that said “page views for the boots have spiked by 488% in just24 hours.”

Representatives for Stuart Weitzman did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment when asked for further details about the item.

Jim Watson/Getty Images Jill and Joe Biden vote in Delaware’s state primary on Monday.

This is the second time a “vote”-embellished accessory has become popular in recent weeks.

After Michelle Obama wore a gold necklace with charms that spelled out “vote” during the Democratic National Convention in August, the jewellery came close to selling out. As Insider’s Celia Fernandez reported, the $US405 accessory was originally custom-made for the former first lady by Black-Chinese-owned brand ByChari and designer Chari Cuthbert.

DNCC/Getty Images Michelle Obama wears a ‘vote’ necklace for the Democratic National Convention.

“I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again,” Cuthbert said in a press release previously shared with Insider. “As we started our outreach, I was honoured when Michelle Obama’s stylist [Meredith Koop] asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it!”

The necklace is customisable, and available to purchase on ByChari’s website for prices starting at $US295.

