People are loving Jill Biden's scrunchie and ponytail that she wore to buy Valentine's Day desserts

Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Image Jill Biden waves after Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Jill Biden shared a picture Friday from a visit to a DC bakery to buy Valentine’s Day desserts.

Fans of her style took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the FLOTUS’ scrunchie and ponytail.

Earlier in the day, she decorated the White House North Lawn with life-size conversation hearts.

First lady Jill Biden on Friday shared a picture from a visit she made to a Capitol Hill bakery to buy sweets for Valentine’s Day.

“Shhh â€” don’t tell Joe!” she wrote on Twitter after stopping by The Sweet Lobby, a Washington, DC-based Black-owned bakery.

Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend. Shhh – don’t tell Joe! ???? pic.twitter.com/YXmtLciuws — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 13, 2021

People on Twitter seemed to be taken by the first lady’s pre-Valentine’s Day outing and choice to spotlight a small business.

Twitter and Instagram users also seemed to be taken by the fact that Biden was wearing a scrunchie in her hair.

Several users wrote that seeing the first lady sporting the fabric hair accessory â€” something that’s arguably in millions of Americans’ hair-care arsenals â€” made her seem “relatable.”

So part of what I never realized I needed was a FLOTUS in a scrunchie. — RSchwarz (@Mrs_Schwarzski) February 13, 2021

She’s wearing a scrunchie! I love this relatable woman!!! — Traci (@TraciB4U) February 13, 2021

Just another badass woman rocking a scrunchie and visiting a local business. Keep sharing this stuff with us @FLOTUS. We need it. ❤️ https://t.co/E3mX4Ed6oF — Sapna Kudchadkar, MD, PhD (@SapnaKmd) February 13, 2021

Dr. Biden is Team Scrunchie! https://t.co/sd22f2PxPK — Marga Deona (@margavsmachine) February 13, 2021

@FLOTUS putting her stamp of approval on the scrunchie comeback https://t.co/8zwNET9cBJ — Ela Friel ???????? (@ElaFriel) February 13, 2021

The first lady also wore flower-shaped earrings that complemented her light-pink coat â€” which appeared to be the same one from the brand HiSO that she wore on the night of Election Day in November 2020.

Win McNamee/Getty Images The Bidens on November 4, 2020.

Her pre-Valentine’s Day outing ponytail and scrunchie seemed to steal the show, though.

“the coat with the ponytail. I stan,” an Instagram user wrote on the @FLOTUS’ post.

The first lady also decorated the White House lawn with life-size conversation hearts

Alex Wong/Getty Images First lady Jill Biden decorated the White House North Lawn for Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, Jill and President Joe Biden stood outside the White House North Lawn in front of the first lady’s pink, white, and red cutout hearts displayed with words like “healing,” “compassion,” “love,” and “unity.”

The cutouts were the first lady’s “surprise Valentine messages to the country” and a call “back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family,” her office said in a statement provided to the Associated Press.

The first lady told reporters on Friday that she “just wanted some joy.”

“With the pandemic â€” everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope, that’s all,” she said.

President Biden added that the upcoming holiday is Jill’s “favourite” and shared a story from 2009, during his first year as vice president, when she painted a heart on every window pane in the White House vice president’s office with the message “Joe loves Jill.”

