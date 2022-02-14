Jill Biden decorated the White House for Valentine’s Day with giant heart-shaped signs and a tribute to their pets

Valentine’s Day decorations at the White House. Patrick Semansky/AP

First lady Jill Biden decorated the White House for Valentine’s Day for a second year.

On the lawn, a sign featured a quote from 1 Corinthians and cartoon cutouts of the White House pets.

Inside, more heart-shaped signs and Valentine’s Day cards created by second graders were on display.

For a second year, first lady Dr. Jill Biden decked out the White House in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

On the North Lawn, a giant red heart displayed the quote “Three things shall last forever — faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is love” from 1 Corinthians 13:13.

Cartoon renderings of the Bidens’ puppy, Commander, and their cat, Willow, stood on either side of the sign, wearing heart-shaped tags.

Cartoon versions of Commander (left) and Willow accompanied the heart-shaped sign. Patrick Semansky/AP

Second-grade students of Alejandro Diasgranados, a teacher at Aiton Elementary School who won the DC 2021 Teacher of the Year award, helped decorate the inside of the White House.

Valentine’s Day cards hang in a window of the White House. White House Photo

Their “Heart-Work” Valentine’s Day cards were strung up for display in a window, accompanied by more large heart signs with the words “Hope,” “Healing,” and “Love.”

Valentine’s Day decorations inside the White House. White House Photo

“From our family to yours: Happy Valentine’s Day!” the first lady wrote on Twitter.

Jill was also photographed on Monday wearing a corsage of what appeared to be white gardenias — her favorite flower. In an interview with People magazine shortly after President Biden took office, Jill shared that corsages from her husband began as a Valentine’s Day tradition, and that he had surprised her with a corsage of gardenias at the inauguration.

On Monday, Biden also shared a sweet Valentine’s Day message for his wife on Twitter.

Last year, President Biden said Valentine’s Day is his wife’s “favorite day, for real.” In 2021, the first lady decorated the White House lawn with pink, red, and white heart cutouts decorated with words like “healing,” “compassion,” “love,” and “unity.” They were her “surprise Valentine messages to the country,” her office said in a statement at the time.