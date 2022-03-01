Jill Biden’s State of the Union dress featured a sunflower on the sleeve as a tribute to Ukraine

- Jill Biden’s State of the Union dress featured a sunflower embroidered on the right sleeve.
- The Ukrainian national flower has become a symbol of resistance amid Russia’s invasion.
- The first lady has made subtle statements with her outfits before.
First lady Jill Biden’s indigo State of the Union dress featured a sunflower on the sleeve as a tribute to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.
Ukraine’s national flower emerged as a symbol of resistance after a widely shared video clip appeared to show a Ukrainian woman berating Russian soldiers, telling them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so that flowers would grow after they died in battle.
CNN’s Kate Bennett reported that the first lady had the sunflower embroidered onto her dress earlier in the day.
—Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 2, 2022
Biden also wore a face mask embroided with a sunflower to a Black History Month reception at the White House on Monday.
Biden has also tweeted her support for the Ukrainian people.
—Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 28, 2022
“Joe and I continue to pray for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Our hearts are with our troops and our military families, including those who are stationed throughout Europe demonstrating solidarity with our Allies. We are profoundly grateful for your service.”
The first lady is known to make subtle statements with her outfits — even though she doesn’t comment on her clothes. She wore boots emblazoned with the word “vote” in September 2020 while voting in Delaware’s Democratic primary, and a blazer with the word “love” spelled out on the back to the G7 Summit in England in June 2021.
