Jill Biden And Chelsea Clinton Are Heading To The Women's World Cup Final On Sunday

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and AP

The “presidential delegation” to the Women’s World Cup Final in Germany won’t include any presidents or vice presidents. But it will feature U.S. Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.Joe Biden and Bill Clinton attended the men’s World Cup in South Africa last year, so there is some gender symmetry here.



The U.S. women’s national team put itself in the national spotlight with a thrilling comeback win over Brazil last Sunday. Now, after trouncing France in the semis, they’ll get some love from the national leadership.

Bill Clinton attended the team’s famous victory over China in the 1999 final. But that game was played in Los Angeles, and the term “debt ceiling” hadn’t been invented yet.

Hope Solo and Co. will take on Japan in Frankfurt on Sunday.

