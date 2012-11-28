New York Times Executive Editor Still Betting On Print

New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson hasn’t given up on the print industry just yet.



At Business Insider’s IGNITION conference today, Abramson said that there’s a big appetite for both the print and digital versions of The New York Times.

“I know that no one can predict that there will always be a robust appetite for both of these things but for the foreseeable future, I just think i’m going to be putting out the best news report in journalism that will be both in newspaper form and all kinds of digital forms,” Abramson said.

But she did admit that some of the stories on the site are read primarily by a digital audience. For example, when Nate Silver correctly predicted the most recent presidential election, most readers found his story by searching for his name.

Abramson said that by the end of her tenure, she hopes people will agree that she protected and expanded the depth and breadth of the publication.

“I want them to think I kept the place straight,” Abramson said.

