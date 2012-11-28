NYT EDITOR IN CHIEF: I Couldn't Fire Joe Nocera, Even If I Wanted To

Photo: Business Insider

There was a fun exchange at our IGNITION conference between Henry Blodget (our editor-in-chief) and Jill Abramson, the editor-in-chief of the New York Times.Abramson said she couldn’t fire a controversial op-ed writer, even if she wanted. She says she’s not in charge of the editorial section. She runs the news division, not the opinion section.



Blodget wasn’t buying it. Even if there was some moron spewing nonsensical garbage, you couldn’t step in and have them canned, he asked (we’re paraphrasing.)

Abramson paused. Then she said slowly, no I can’t have them fired, but I can let my displeasure be known.

The conversation started because Blodget was asking about the Times’ coverage of its controversial incoming CEO Mark Thompson. Joe Nocera, the fantastic op-ed writer, suggested Thompson might not be the man for the job.

