Jill Abramson's Top Priority: To Stop Everyone From Fleeing The NYT

Jill Abramson will replace Bill Keller executive editor of the New York Times early this fall.



She tells Gabriel Sherman at New York that her first order of business will be “retention.”

“The economy has improved, whether it’s Bloomberg or the Huffington Post, I can feel on any given week that I’m playing whack-a-mole keeping our most talented people.”

That point was driven home yet again yesterday with the news that the NYT had lost two more high profile reporters.

David Rohdes, the journalist who spend 7 months held captive by the Taliban, is departing for Reuters and Chris Suellentrop, an editor at the New York Times Magazine who was also responsible for the Opinionator blog, will become deputy editor at Yahoo’s network of news blogs.

They join the ever growing list of NYTers who have fled straight into the arms of Arianna’s new HuffPo-Aol operation. Along with the high profile departures of Dexter Filkins and Frank Rich, to the New Yorker and New York, respectively.

Abramson does not elaborate on how she intends to accomplish this, but one imagines it will have to be tied to a more freeing online strategy (so much a part of what HuffPo has to offer) accompanied by proof of sustainability.

Jill Abramson’s First Task: Stop the Times Defections [NYMag]

