New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson Is Stepping Down

New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson is leaving the paper, she announce Wednesday. She will be replaced by Dean Baquet, the managing editor of the newspaper.

“I’ve loved my run at The Times,” she said in a statement. “I got to work with the best journalists in the world doing so much stand-up journalism.”

The news was met by near-universal surprise within the media community. In a write-up of the news, Times reporter Ravi Somaiya wrote the “reasons for the switch were not immediately clear.”

Abramson was named the paper’s executive editor in 2011, becoming the first female executive editor in the Times’ long history. She is a former investigative reporter and Washington editor.

Somaiya tweeted that publisher Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., attributed the change to “an issue with management in the newsroom”:

With his appointment, Baquet becomes the newsroom’s first African-American executive editor.

