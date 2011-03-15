'Jihad Cosmo' Offers Beauty Tips, Advice For Martyrs' Wives

Al-Qaeda is launching a magazine for the women who love martyrs.



Al-Shamikha – The Majestic Woman – targets those who are “marrying a mujahideen.”

It mixes beauty tips and advice on coping with a husband who is a suicide bomber. The book even encourages readers to sacrifice saying their own lives saying, “From martyrdom, the believer will gain security, safety and happiness.”

The publication comes from the same group that produces Inspire, a magazine aimed at young male Muslims.

But really, it’s all about education.

“Because women constitute half of the population – and one might even say that they are the population since they give birth to the next generation – the enemies of Islam are bent on preventing the Muslim woman from knowing the truth about her religion and her role, since they know all too well what would happen if women entered the field of jihad.”

James Brandon of the anti-extremism think tank Quilliam calls Al-Shamikha “a jihadist’s version of Cosmopolitan magazine.”

