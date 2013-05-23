What Jif Peanut Butter Had To Say About GIF's Official Pronunciation

Earlier this week, Graphics Interchange Format (also known as GIF) creator Steve Wilhite gave the final word on the proper pronunciation of the word.



“The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations,” Wilhite told The New York Times. “They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,’ pronounced ‘jif.’ End of story.”

Twitter @JifLike any social media savvy brand, Jif peanut butter tried to jump into the conversation with a relevant tweet:

JifWhich of course linked to a GIF:

This is just like that time Red Vines immediately posted a six-second video following the launch of Vine.

While it is a clever brand opportunity, not everyone loved the tweet. Ad agency R/GA tweeted its dismay:

Twitter @RGA

