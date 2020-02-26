Jif is rolling out a limited-edition peanut butter to settle the debate over the pronunciation of 'GIF' once and for all

- Jif is launching a limited-edition peanut butter label as part of a tongue-in-cheek campaign intended to settle the debate over the pronunciation of “GIF.”
- The masses, including former President Barack Obama and the GIF creator himself, have long been at odds over whether the animated video format is pronounced with a hard or soft “g” sound.
- “We think now is the time to declare, once and for all, that the word of Jif (with a soft ‘G’) should be used exclusively in reference to our delicious peanut butter, and the clever, funny animated GIFs we all use and love should be pronounced with a hard ‘G,'” Christine Hoffman, Jif’s consumer-engagement group lead, told Business Insider.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Long before viral sensations like “the dress” divided the internet, another online phenomenon was already polarising the masses: the pronunciation of “GIF.”
The GIF – or graphics interchange format, a file label for short animated clips – quickly became a staple of the internet after it was created in 1987. Over the course of more than three decades, GIFs have proliferated across social-media feeds, serving as their own type of internet lingo.
But all the while debate raged: Is GIF pronounced with a hard or soft “g” sound?
Now, Jif is taking matters into its own hands. The peanut-butter brand owned by J.M. Smuckers Co. is stoking the embers of the 30-year-old controversy with a tongue-in-cheek campaign intended to settle the pronunciation debate.
In advance of National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, March 1, the company is teaming up with GIPHY to sell limited-edition containers of peanut butter that swap out the classic Jif label with “Gif” and replace “7 g of protein” with “hard g pronunciation.”
For Jif, the effort is intended “to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif … it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh,” Rebecca Scheidler, Jif’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.
The products will be available on Jif.com and Amazon for $US10 while supplies last.
The special-edition label seems to be a departure from what had appeared to be Jif’s former pro-soft-“g” stance.
In 2013, the company expressed support for GIF founder Steve Wilhite, who spoke out against the popular hard-“g” pronunciation – which by then had even become the preferred manner of speaking for the Obama administration – in an interview with The New York Times.
“The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations,”Wilhite told The Times. “They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,’ pronounced ‘jif.’ End of story.”
In short order, Jif made a GIF of its own in support of Wilhite’s announcement and their shared pronunciations.
“We’re nuts about him today,” a brand spokesperson told The Times regarding Wilhite.
When asked what prompted the change of heart, a Jif spokesperson was quick to deny that the 2013 GIF was an official statement by the company.
“It’s true – we’ve always been nuts for a good GIF, and the guy who created it – but we’ve never have taken an official stance on the pronunciation before,” Christine Hoffman, Jif’s consumer-engagement lead, told us.
She added: “With millions of GIFs in use daily, the pronunciation confusion continues to be a conundrum for all of us … We think now is the time to declare, once and for all, that the word of Jif (with a soft ‘G’) should be used exclusively in reference to our delicious peanut butter, and the clever, funny animated GIFs we all use and love should be pronounced with a hard ‘G.'”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.