JIBE, The Social Job Listing Startup, Just Closed A $6 Million Series A Round

Joe Essenfeld is the founder of JIBE

Photo: kk+ via Flickr

New York-based JIBE, the startup that lets you attach a personal connection along with your resume when you apply to a job board listing, closed a $6 Million series A round.Investors include Draper Fisher Jurveston, DFJ Gotham Ventures, Polaris Venture Partners, Zelkova Ventures, Lerer Ventures, Thrive Capital, and Stanford University Endowment.



When we met with founder Joe Essenfeld in February, he told us his five-month old startup was on track to generate $1 million in revenue this year. More than 700,000 people engaged with JIBE’s listings in April alone.

JIBE plans to use the $6 million to build out its engineering team, expand its product, and further develop its

mobile offerings.

Don’t know what JIBE is? Here’s the gist.

