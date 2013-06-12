Boyfriend Of Bollywood Actress Jiah Khan Arrested Over Her Suicide

A court in India remanded the boyfriend of the late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan in custody Tuesday over accusations that his behaviour had helped drive her to commit suicide.



Suraj Pancholi, a 22-year-old aspiring actor, was brought before a court in Mumbai after police arrested him on Monday for “abetment to commit suicide”, a week after his girlfriend’s body was discovered at her home.

Additional Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil told AFP that the charge was based on the contents of a suicide note found at Khan’s Mumbai and from a statement by her mother.

Pancholi was remanded in custody by the court until June 13.

Khan, who made her debut starring opposite acting legend Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead in an apparent suicide on June 3.

The 25-year-old’s parents found a suicide note in her wallet which reports said contained details of her troubled relationship with Pancholi.

Khan, born in New York before moving to London and then Mumbai, made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the controversial film “Nishabd” (No words), playing a teenager in love with her best friend’s much older father, played by Bachchan.

The movie won attention because of its provocative storyline and Khan was praised for her bold acting.

Khan, who changed her name from Nafisa Khan, went on to star alongside actor Aamir Khan in “Ghajini”, a box-office hit.

India’s film industry reacted with shock and sadness to her death, with superstar Aamir Khan saying he was “deeply pained”.

Pancholi has been taking acting lessons and was set to make his own film debut, having signed to feature in the Salman Khan movie “Hero”. He has previously worked as an assistant director.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.