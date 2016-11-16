Google just bought on one of Snapchat's most senior leaders

Twitter Jia Li

It looks like Google has brought on Snapchat’s Jia Li, one of the highest-ranking women at the company as its head of research, to lead its news Google Cloud Machine Learning group.

Li was touted as one of the two new leaders of the group during a press briefing at Google’s San Francisco headquarters, according to Danny Sullivan of MarketingLand who posted a picture of the presentation.

At Snapchat (now known as Snap Inc.), Li’s research team was charged with developing new ways to innovate and surprise users within the app. For example, in April, the app took emojifying your life one step further when it made it easy to attach an emoji to an object (say a smiley face onto a cat) and then have that emoji stick with it as it moves around.

The moving emojis are just one example of Li’s work. She is also well-known for her work in computer vision and had joined Snapchat in early 2015 after spending three years leading the Visual Computing and Learning Group at Yahoo Labs.

Snap and Google could not immediately be reached for comment.

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.