The Odd Artwork from Google Creative Lab's Creative Director Ji Lee

Photo: Ji Lee

Google’s marketing is handled by a small in-house team called “The Creative Lab.”Unlike the rest of Google which is seemingly rigid and driven by algorithms and engineers, the Creative Lab team seems to be looser and more subjective.



The Creative Lab has made numerous interesting ad spots such as “Google Search Stories,” which it ran during last year’s Super Bowl. It told the story of find love through Google.

Ji Lee, the creative director at The Creative Lab is one of the people on Google’s team that made those ads. He’s an accomplished artist in his own right, and it’s easy to see how his independent artwork influences the direction of Google’s brand.

We asked him if we could publish his somewhat odd artwork on our site, and he agreed. What follows is a small sample of some of our favourites.

