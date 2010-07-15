How To Watch The British Open LIVE Online

Photo: opengolf.com

The British Open started today in St. Andrew’s, Scotland, and in addition to offering great access to scores and rankings, the official site also has live coverage.You can watch the live stream of every group from holes 9, 10, and 11 throughout the entire tournament.



ESPN3 is also offering live online coverage of holes 1 through 18 on all four days.

The four rounds are being played:

July 15/16 – 5am to 3pm EST

July 17 – 7am to 2:30pm EST

July 18 – 6 to 1:30pm EST

If you’d prefer to listen instead, the official site also offers live radio coverage of all the action, in addition to podcast featuring interviews with the players.

