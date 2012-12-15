JFK Security Workers Have Voted To authorise A Christmas Strike

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

About 300 security workers at JFK airport in New York voted yesterday to authorise a strike beginning December 20, if their demands for higher pay and improved working conditions are not met, ABC reported.The workers are responsible for directing traffic on the tarmac, and some screenings of planes and personnel. They are employed by two private companies, Global Elite Group and Air Serv.



The workers are also considering unionization.

Prince Jackson, an Air Serv employee, said that travellers “will be completely unsafe” if the strike goes forward.

In response to the vote, Global Elite Group issued a statement:

Global Elite Group continues to have an open dialogue with its employees as we have always done. Our employees are our most valuable asset and we have consistently addressed any concerns they have as a matter of priority. As a company, we go to great lengths to ensure that all the necessary training, support, resources and equipment is provided to conduct their jobs effectively in a positive work environment.

Part of Global Elite’s operating procedure is to maintain a fully developed contingency plan to handle all types of operational disruptions and to ensure smooth business continuity for our clients.

About 42 million people are expected to travel by air between December 17 and January 6. Many will fly through JFK, one of the nation’s busiest airports.

