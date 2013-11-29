HOUSE OF THE DAY: JFK's Sprawling Estate In Virginia Can Be Yours For $US11 Million

Wexford, John and Jackie Kennedy’s Virginia countryside estate, is on the market for just under $US11 million.

The four-bedroom ranch house lies on more than 160 acres of idyllic farmland in Marshall, Va. Of the many homes the Kennedys owned, this was the only one the couple built together, completed in 1963, just weeks before the president was assassinated.

The estate is more than just a historic landmark — it also has plenty of amenities. There’s a tennis court, swimming pool, and lots of space for horseback riding and fox hunting. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains make this an ideal countryside escape.

JFK wasn’t the only president to call Wexford home. President Ronald Reagan rented the estate in 1980 and prepared for his debates against Jimmy Carter here. There’s even an underground Secret Service bunker that’s a reminder of the estate’s presidential past (photos via Estately).

