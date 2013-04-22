All Clear At JFK Terminal 4 After Bomb Scare

JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 was partially evacuated today due to the discovery of a “suspicious package”, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has confirmed to Business Insider.



The spokesperson later said that an “all clear” was given after an NYPD bomb squad investigation, and that the package had been a “toothpaste tube with tape around it”.

Passengers and employees have returned to the terminal.

WABC-TV had earlier reported that a source had told them a “suspicious package was being boarded on to a plane” around 4.10pm EDT. According to NBC New York, the package was found “discovered in the bag room of El Al Airlines.”

