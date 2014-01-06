JFK Shuts Down After Plane Skids Off Runway

JFK International Airport in New York City was shut down this morning, according to the FAA. It reopened at approximately 10:15am. The shutdown was forced by inclement weather conditions. NBC New York notes that a freezing rain advisory is in place for much of the tri-state area Sunday.

ABC 7 reports that earlier today a plane skidded off a runway into the snow. The plane was reportedly a Delta Connection 4100. No injuries have been reported at present.

This image shows the plane:

The FAA notes that all four runways at the airport were shut down at 08:32 AM EST. They were originally estimated to reopen by 11:30 AM.

