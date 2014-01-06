JFK Shuts Down After Plane Skids Off Runway

Adam Taylor

JFK International Airport in New York City was shut down this morning, according to the FAA. It reopened at approximately 10:15am. The shutdown was forced by inclement weather conditions. NBC New York notes that a freezing rain advisory is in place for much of the tri-state area Sunday.

ABC 7 reports that earlier today a plane skidded off a runway into the snow. The plane was reportedly a Delta Connection 4100. No injuries have been reported at present.

This image shows the plane:

The FAA notes that all four runways at the airport were shut down at 08:32 AM EST. They were originally estimated to reopen by 11:30 AM.

