Security Workers At JFK Will Not Strike Tomorrow

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

300 security guards at New York’s JFK airport have called off the strike they planned to begin tomorrow, the New York Post reported.The employees of private companies Air Serv and Global Elite Group had voted last week to authorise the strike, to go ahead if their demands for better compensation, training, and equipment were not met.



According to the AP, the workers will hold off on the strike and meet with their employers.

The workers are responsible for directing traffic on the tarmac, and some screenings of planes and airport personnel.

The JFK guards are not the only ones to use a Christmas strike as leverage. Cathay Pacific flight crews are threatening to stop serving alcohol and smiling at passengers to protest the airline’s failure to meet its demands for better pay and conditions.

