Here's How The JFK Library Is Promoting The Anniversary Of Kennedy's Assassination

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, on Nov. 22, 1963. On that day in Dallas, his presidency was cut short after just two years. But in that brief time, JFK inspired an entire generation, and set the standard for presidential ambition.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum is commemorating the president with a visually appealing and immersive website that argues JFK’s legacy left a real impact on the U.S., and is more alive than ever.

And yes, the ad uses footage from the assassination scene in Dallas.

Here’s the introduction to the site “An Idea Lives On,” which was developed by the Martin Agency and production company Tool of North America:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

An Idea Lives On takes the user through a series of short video stories and images focusing on what Kennedy’s legacy is built on: the arts, civil rights, culture, education, public service, and space. Users can skip past stories or share them through social media. They are encouraged to submit their own multimedia stories, to be shared on the site.

The site also has a slightly longer feature narrated by actor Michael Douglas. Former governor Michael Dukakis and Obama’s inaugural poet Richard Blanco make cameos, among many others.

In the current wave of JFK retrospectives, An Idea Lives On sticks out by providing a uniquely interactive experience that brings Kennedy to an audience not alive to see him firsthand.

