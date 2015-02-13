James Franco will star in a new Hulu show where he tries to stop the JFK assassination

Theo Wargo/NBC James Franco will play the lead in ’11/22/63.’

James Franco is heading to Hulu.

“The Interview” actor will star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s 2011 best-selling novel 11/22/63, a what-if account about a teacher who travels back in time to prevent John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Hulu made the announcement in a blog post.

Franco will star as high school English teacher Jake Epping who tries to save the former president in the upcoming nine-hour event series.

Franco’s last project, “The Interview,” starred the 36-year-old actor as a journalist who was given a mission to assassinate North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“11/22/63” comes from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and executive producer/writer Bridget Carpenter.

There is no release date yet for the series.

