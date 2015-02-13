James Franco will star in a new Hulu show where he tries to stop the JFK assassination

James Franco is heading to Hulu.
“The Interview” actor will star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s 2011 best-selling novel 11/22/63, a what-if account about a teacher who travels back in time to prevent John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
Hulu made the announcement in a blog post.
Franco will star as high school English teacher Jake Epping who tries to save the former president in the upcoming nine-hour event series.
Franco’s last project, “The Interview,” starred the 36-year-old actor as a journalist who was given a mission to assassinate North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
“11/22/63” comes from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and executive producer/writer Bridget Carpenter.
There is no release date yet for the series.
NOW WATCH: Here’s The Trailer For ‘The Interview’ — The Movie The Hackers Don’t Want You To See
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.