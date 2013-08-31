Here's The Artwork That JFK Saw The Night Before He Died

Courtesy of The Dallas Museum of Art President Kennedy speaks to the crowd outside the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy spent the last night of his life with first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Suite 850 of the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth, surrounded by fine art specially chosen for their visit.

The art exhibit, drawn from local public and private collections, was a big deal for Fort Worth collectors.

It served to show “hospitality to weary travellers, to show off cultural competency on the part of the collectors, and to put Fort Worth a notch ahead of its rival sister city, Dallas, where the president was headed next,” writes Wake Forest University art historian David Lubin, author of “Shooting Kennedy: JFK and the Culture of Images.”

All anyone remembers, however, is what happened the next day, on November 22, 1963, when Kennedy flew to Dallas and was assassinated while driving in a parade.

Now, 50 years after Kennedy’s death, the Dallas Museum of Art has gathered the artwork from the president’s suite for an exhibition running through September 15.

