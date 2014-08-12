Gawker Responds To Jezebel Staff Complaints That Management Isn't Doing Anything About Violent Pornographic Comments

The staff of popular blog Jezebel publicly put parent company Gawker on blast this afternoon, saying that someone has been using anonymous and untraceable burner accounts to post violent images and gifs of pornography to the blog’s comment section — and Gawker Media’s higher-ups won’t do anything to fix it.

The post reads:

For months, an individual or individuals has been using anonymous, untraceable burner accounts to post gifs of violent pornography in the discussion section of stories on Jezebel. The images arrive in a barrage, and the only way to get rid of them from the website is if a staffer individually dismisses the comments and manually bans the commenter. But because IP addresses aren’t recorded on burner accounts, literally nothing is stopping this individual or individuals from immediately signing up for another.

The gifs, Jezebel staffers told Business Insider, feature images of women being violently penetrated, “like snippets from rape porn,” one explained.

The problem lies with Kinja, Gawker’s publishing platform that’s designed to make it very easy for people to comment on stories and set up their own blogs within the Gawker landscape. The flexibility of Kinja has allowed for anonymous posters to submit tips and comments that can sometimes result into high-traffic stories. Limiting Kinja by banning IPs, blocking commenters, and discriminating against content could, in turn, limit Gawker’s potential.

In short: Kinja is something that’s seen as an important factor in the success of the media company.

But Jezebel staffers argue their own importance, saying “Gawker’s leadership is prioritizing theoretical anonymous tipsters over a very real and immediate threat to the mental health of Jezebel’s staff and readers.”

Business Insider spoke to Erin Ryan, Jezebel’s news editor, to gain some insight as to what’s been going on.

“We didn’t realise [the issue of violent pornographic gifs being posted in the comments] was a thing for a bit, but readers were usually pretty diligent about emailing our tips line about it,” Ryan told Business Insider. “At first, they seemed annoyed and disturbed like it was a one-off thing, but as the frequency has increased, people have gotten more and more frustrated.”

When Ryan and others brought the complaints to higher-ups at Gawker, they weren’t met with the care and urgency staffers had been hoping for.

While those in charge at Gawker Media agreed the violent porn appearing anonymously throughout Jezebel stories on nearly a daily basis was a problem, Jezebel’s editor-in-chief, Jessica Coen, tells Business Insider that “finding a solution hasn’t been at the top of HQ’s to-do list.”

“We hope our post changes that,” she tells us, referring to today’s public call-out, which attracted the attention of the New York media community almost immediately. Coen, who told Business Insider she edited the post and was “absolutely aware it would be running today,” is on her last leg of her duties at Jezebel, with The Hairpin’s Emma Carmichael taking over in September.

But it’s not just dedicated readers who are affected by this issue. Staffers told us that just this morning, a violent image posted to a story written by Jezebel’s Callie Beusman had been especially upsetting for some of the writers to see.

As the writers discussed in a chatroom, once again, what they could do to fix the problem and translate the importance of rectifying the situation to Gawker’s higher-ups, Gawker’s editorial director, Joel Johnson, jumped into the conversation.

“He suggested that maybe a public call out would help move things along,” a Jezebel writer who wished to remain anonymous told Business Insider.

Jezebel’s staffers agreed, and the post was finalised, edited, and published at 12:15 p.m.

When reached for comment, Johnson said he “didn’t know it would be posted today,” but in an email to Business Insider, said:

We’ve had some meetings a couple of weeks ago to discuss the boundary of the problem, but that’s where it stopped. (I was out of town last week, but to be candid I didn’t have a follow up meeting planned yet.) We want to make sure that all readers can submit tips anonymously; security and anonymity are import to our vision of Kinja. I don’t know that this boils down to that exactly, so much as it boils down to my as-yet inability to figure out how to filter image-based posts without at least one human seeing them. (Other sites or apps use hired proxies to sort through those submissions, which also seems suboptimal.) Nevertheless, I agree with the Jezebel staff that I haven’t done enough to figure out a solution to this problem (a problem I don’t have to deal with on a daily basis, while they do) and I’m proud to work with people who aren’t afraid to call out my mistakes in public.

