Israel banned a book featuring an Arab-Jew romance, so Arabs and Jews responded by kissing on camera

Israel’s Ministry of Education recently banned a book that teachers in Israel were hoping to add to the high school curriculum.

The book in question is “Borderlife” by Dorit Rabinyan, and is is about a Jewish woman and an Arab man who meet and fall in love while spending the winter in New York.

A ministry official said the book could stoke Jewish-Arab tensions, which are already high.

In response, Time Out Tel Aviv made a video inviting Arabs and Jews to kiss on camera to show that the two groups can live harmoniously, despite their differences and political pressures.

“I do not know if the project will change something in the political manners, but I am sure it will give a bit of hope to the people who [are] watching it, no matter if they are Israelis, Palestinians, Jews or Muslims who live in this country,” said Alex Polonsky, editor of Time Out Tel Aviv.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.