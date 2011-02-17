Soccer Team Booted From Jewish Soccer League For Using Fake Jewish Players

The Maccabi Southern Football League, a Jewish soccer league in the UK, has suspended one of its teams for using non-Jewish players under Jewish aliases.



Holy Mount Zion players were registered as Danny Potter and Simon Laub but were overheard being called “Mariusz” and “Javier” by a referee during a recent game.

MSFL confirmed their real identities by looking them up on Facebook.

HMZ admitted to the forged identities, but the team says they did it because it was impossible to field a full team of just Jewish players. “With 50 clubs and hundreds of games each season, fielding teams of exclusively Jewish players is a longstanding issue for many clubs. Some turn up with 10 or even nine players, and take their chances.”

HMZ won’t be allowed back into the league until it can prove that all its players are actually Jewish.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.