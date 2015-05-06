Jewellers will turn your Apple Watch gold for a lot cheaper than what Apple charges

Reuters/Stefanie Loos An official Apple Watch Edition in 24 karat yellow gold.

Enterprising jewellers have begun undercutting Apple’s enormous price tags for gold Apple Watch Edition models, offering affordable solutions for people looking to turn their Apple Watch gold.

The entry-level aluminium Apple Watch starts at a relatively affordable $US349, but you’ll have to pay between $US10,000 and $US17,000 if you want an official gold version.

Now, two jewellery companies, Watch Plate and Golden Dreams, are now offering a gold plating service for a fraction of how much you would have to pay for the Apple Watch Edition , according to 9to5Mac.

The cheapest solution comes from Watch Plate, which for $US399 will let you ship them your stainless steel Apple Watch, which they will then cover in either 24 karat rose gold or 24 karat yellow gold plating and ship it back within three business days. And to make the whole process easier, Watch Plate will also send you a FedEx label.

Watch Plate A 24 karat gold Apple Watch from Watch Plate.

The second option, Golden Dreams, is more expensive but doesn’t require you to own an Apple Watch already. Instead, Golden Dreams sells custom gold-plated stainless steel Apple Watches for $US4,200, with options for 18 karat rose gold, 18 karat white gold, 24 karat yellow gold. Based out of Geneva, Golden Dreams also offers custom engraving and even some wild Alligator leather Apple Watch straps.

While both options still require a significant investment, there’s no doubt that both are a far cheaper alternative to Apple’s high price tags for the Apple Watch Edition lineup.

Of course, if you just want the “gold look” instead of the precious metal itself, you can always just grab a can of gold spray paint.

