HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hollywood's favourite Jeweler Is Selling His Mediterranean Estate For $11 Million

Photo: Zillow.com

What do Warren Buffett, Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Barbra Streisand have in common?For one, each of them has worked with Beverly Hills diamond cutter and jewelry designer Michael Beaudry.



“We have enjoyed a long list of celebrities and distinguished entrepreneurs that we have designed pieces for,” says Beaudry.

Click here to tour the mansion >

While the name Beaudry is primarily associated with one-of-a-kind diamond pieces, he’s also making a name for himself in home design with the launch of his home collection.

The collection is featured at the Beaudry Flagship Salon at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“I’m a frustrated architect,” Beaudry explained. “If I wasn’t a diamond cutter, I would have been an architect.”

Nowhere is this more apparent than Beaudry’s home overlooking Los Angeles, just listed on the Beverly Hills real estate market for $10,995,000.

It’s the third house that Beaudry and his wife Laura, also a jewelry designer, (who recently worked with Halle Berry), have lived in and renovated before selling.

“When we transform a property our goal is to show people how to live in it, by handcrafting or acquiring the right furniture and fixtures and spending a lot of time getting to know the bones of each home.” said Beaudry.

“Our idea here was to bring in an authentic European sensibility and validate the architecture of the home so that it feels like an original early era Los Angeles estate.”

The two of them plastered the walls, added historic elements — like the 17th-century mantle in the great room and reclaimed stone from Greece in the motor court — as well as designed textiles, tile, and the landscape, turning the 2001 home into a Old World Mediterranean villa.

Listing agent Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland describes the home as a piece of jewelry.

“The home…is beyond belief, from the lighting to the custom wall treatments. [It] has the same sensibility as his jewelry does,” said Gold.”He sells it like he sells his jewelry.”

The home is situated on a premium bluff location — something that Gold says is rare in Beverly Hills real estate, especially for a newer construction.

“Most of it [Beverly Hills] was built up in the ’20s,” Gold said. “If you want a new home you are mostly likely tearing an old home down.”

The bluff location gives the house unobstructed views of the city skyline and Pacific Ocean beyond.

Beyond prime views on a very private lot, the 6-bedroom home, 9-bath home features a media room, gym, 1,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, library and master bedroom with his-and-her bathrooms, a study and multiple terraces.

The home also has a pool with entertaining area and comes complete with an outdoor theatre, fireplace, commercial bar, grill and putting green.

After renovating this house, Beaudry says he and Laura already have ideas for another home project.

“We currently have our eye on other properties, but this one will always be special,” he said.

Click here to tour the mansion >

This post originally appeared at Zillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.