Take A Tour Of JetSuite, The High-Tech Private Jet That Silicon Valley Bigshots Love

Julie Bort
JetSuite planes

JetSuite is the private plane for hire that has become  popular with the Silicon Valley’s most powerful players.

Its planes are super high tech. Every plane in the fleet has WiFi.

They also feature state-of-the-art avionics from Garmin and they are smaller than the typical private Jet, which makes them (relatively) more affordable.

A JetSuite flight for up to 2,000 miles can be had for under $11,000 each way, which the company says is, “less than any other branded charter operator.”

But here’s the clincher: JetSuite also offers bargain flights that start as low as $500 each way for the whole Jet to yourself. On Friday, JetSuite was offering a flight from Houston to West Palm Beach for $999 for up to six passengers.

There are two models of JetSuite planes, the four-passenger Embraer Phenom 100 and the six-passenger Citation CJ3s.

Both of them are small planes compared to, say, a typical Learjet.

Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh invested a reported $7 million in JetSuite in 2011 and joined the board.

These planes are high tech inside and out. Every plane has WiFi.

Here's the interior of the larger, six-passenger plane. Cozy, but comfy.

Leather seats and folding tables. What more do you need?

There are cup holders, too.

Here's the cockpit of the bigger plane, the CJ3, tricked out with avionics tech.

Here's the cockpit of the smaller, Phenom 100, JetSuite's newest plane. Also tricked out.

The Phenom cockpit uses the Garmin G1000 Prodigy top-of-the-line flight controls.

These controls look like video games ...

... or like Garmin GPS on steroids.

JetSuite Pilot Alaina Higgins used to fly Learjets. She says normal planes don't have cockpits like these.

A flight on a Phenom from Providence, R.I. to New York will take 40 minutes and cost about $3,100, plus tax.

JetSuite wants to prove that private planes don't have to be big to be beautiful.

