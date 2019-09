Take A Tour Of JetSuite, The High-Tech Private Jet That Silicon Valley Bigshots Love

JetSuite is the private plane for hire that has become¬† popular with the Silicon Valley’s most powerful players.



Its planes are super high tech. Every plane in the fleet has WiFi.

They also feature state-of-the-art avionics from Garmin and they are smaller than the typical private Jet, which makes them (relatively) more affordable.

A JetSuite flight for up to 2,000 miles can be had for under $11,000 each way, which the company says is, “less than any other branded charter operator.”

But here’s the clincher: JetSuite also offers bargain flights that start as low as $500 each way for the whole Jet to yourself. On Friday,¬†JetSuite was offering a flight from Houston to West Palm Beach for $999 for up to six passengers.

