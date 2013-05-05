Take A Tour Of JetSuite, The High-Tech Private Jet That Silicon Valley Bigshots Love

JetSuite is the private plane for hire that has become popular with the Silicon Valley’s most powerful players.



Its planes are super high tech. Every plane in the fleet has WiFi.

They also feature state-of-the-art avionics from Garmin and they are smaller than the typical private Jet, which makes them (relatively) more affordable.

A JetSuite flight for up to 2,000 miles can be had for under $11,000 each way, which the company says is, “less than any other branded charter operator.”

But here’s the clincher: JetSuite also offers bargain flights that start as low as $500 each way for the whole Jet to yourself. On Friday, JetSuite was offering a flight from Houston to West Palm Beach for $999 for up to six passengers.

