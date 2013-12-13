Jetstar's Asian Arm Could Become Part Of The Qantas-Emriates Alliance Now

Getty Images/Sean Gallup

Qantas executives were in Dubai this week, and according to a report in the AFR, may have been discussing increased tie-ups with Emriates.

Qantas-owned Jetstar Asia could be included in the alliance with Emriates, whose only major partner in the region is Japan Airways.

The report says the discussions were not related the Qantas’ broader overhaul, though a spokesperson confirmed the two airlines were keen to expand their co-operation.

An internal agreement between Jetstar and Emriates already exists, which allows passengers’ baggage to be transported on Jetstar flights.

Qantas recently said it expects to lose up to $300 million when it posts half-year results, and will cut 1000 jobs as it seeks to find savings to continue its fight against Virgin.

There’s more here.

