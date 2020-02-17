A list of the Jetstar flights cancelled due to this week's strike action

James Hennessy
  • Jetstar baggage handlers and ground staff are set to strike on Wednesday February 17 amid a continuing fight over pay and conditions.
  • Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine said, “Jetstar workers do not take this decision lightly and we apologise to members of the public who will be unable to fly on Wednesday.”
  • Jetstar has released a list of flights which have been proactively cancelled due to the strike action.
Jetstar has released a list of the flights which have been proactively cancelled ahead of planned industrial action on Wednesday, February 19.

Ground staff and baggage handlers will strike for 24 hours as part of an ongoing dispute with management over pay and conditions. “Jetstar workers do not take this decision lightly and we apologise to members of the public who will be unable to fly on Wednesday,” said Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine.

Jetstar has proactively cancelled a number of flights in anticipation of the strike, and those affected have been informed. The airline has also released a full list of affected flights, which is below:

    JQ500 Melbourne to Sydney
    JQ502 Melbourne to Sydney
    JQ516 Melbourne to Sydney
    JQ522 Melbourne to Sydney
    JQ518 Melbourne to Sydney
    JQ524 Melbourne to Sydney
    JQ507 Sydney to Melbourne
    JQ515 Sydney to Melbourne
    JQ517 Sydney to Melbourne
    JQ519 Sydney to Melbourne
    JQ523 Sydney to Melbourne
    JQ527 Sydney to Melbourne
    JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane
    JQ824 Sydney to Brisbane
    JQ812 Sydney to Brisbane
    JQ811 Brisbane to Sydney
    JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney
    JQ821 Brisbane to Sydney
    JQ560 Melbourne to Brisbane
    JQ566 Melbourne to Brisbane
    JQ570 Melbourne to Brisbane
    JQ563 Brisbane to Melbourne
    JQ569 Brisbane to Melbourne
    JQ567 Brisbane to Melbourne
    JQ408 Sydney to Gold Coast
    JQ406 Sydney to Gold Coast
    JQ411 Gold Coast to Sydney
    JQ409 Gold Coast to Sydney
    JQ762 Sydney to Adelaide
    JQ768 Sydney to Adelaide
    JQ763 Adelaide to Sydney
    JQ769 Adelaide to Sydney
    JQ772 Melbourne to Adelaide
    JQ776 Melbourne to Adelaide
    JQ777 Adelaide to Melbourne
    JQ773 Adelaide to Melbourne
    JQ954 Sydney to Cairns
    JQ946 Sydney to Cairns
    JQ953 Cairns to Sydney
    JQ949 Cairns to Sydney
    JQ610 Avalon to Sydney
    JQ609 Sydney to Avalon
    JQ632 Avalon to Adelaide
    JQ633 Adelaide to Avalon
    JQ703 Melbourne to Hobart
    JQ707 Melbourne to Hobart
    JQ702 Hobart to Melbourne
    JQ708 Hobart to Melbourne

