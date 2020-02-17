A list of the Jetstar flights cancelled due to this week's strike action

Getty Images

Jetstar baggage handlers and ground staff are set to strike on Wednesday February 17 amid a continuing fight over pay and conditions.

Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine said, “Jetstar workers do not take this decision lightly and we apologise to members of the public who will be unable to fly on Wednesday.”

Jetstar has released a list of flights which have been proactively cancelled due to the strike action.

Jetstar has released a list of the flights which have been proactively cancelled ahead of planned industrial action on Wednesday, February 19.

Ground staff and baggage handlers will strike for 24 hours as part of an ongoing dispute with management over pay and conditions. “Jetstar workers do not take this decision lightly and we apologise to members of the public who will be unable to fly on Wednesday,” said Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine.

Jetstar has proactively cancelled a number of flights in anticipation of the strike, and those affected have been informed. The airline has also released a full list of affected flights, which is below:

JQ500 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ502 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ516 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ522 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ518 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ524 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ507 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ515 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ517 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ519 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ523 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ527 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ824 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ812 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ811 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ821 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ560 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ566 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ570 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ563 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ569 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ567 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ408 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ406 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ411 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ409 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ762 Sydney to Adelaide

JQ768 Sydney to Adelaide

JQ763 Adelaide to Sydney

JQ769 Adelaide to Sydney

JQ772 Melbourne to Adelaide

JQ776 Melbourne to Adelaide

JQ777 Adelaide to Melbourne

JQ773 Adelaide to Melbourne

JQ954 Sydney to Cairns

JQ946 Sydney to Cairns

JQ953 Cairns to Sydney

JQ949 Cairns to Sydney

JQ610 Avalon to Sydney

JQ609 Sydney to Avalon

JQ632 Avalon to Adelaide

JQ633 Adelaide to Avalon

JQ703 Melbourne to Hobart

JQ707 Melbourne to Hobart

JQ702 Hobart to Melbourne

JQ708 Hobart to Melbourne

