A list of the Jetstar flights cancelled due to this week's strike action

- Jetstar baggage handlers and ground staff are set to strike on Wednesday February 17 amid a continuing fight over pay and conditions.
- Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine said, “Jetstar workers do not take this decision lightly and we apologise to members of the public who will be unable to fly on Wednesday.”
- Jetstar has released a list of flights which have been proactively cancelled due to the strike action.
- Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.
Jetstar has released a list of the flights which have been proactively cancelled ahead of planned industrial action on Wednesday, February 19.
Ground staff and baggage handlers will strike for 24 hours as part of an ongoing dispute with management over pay and conditions. “Jetstar workers do not take this decision lightly and we apologise to members of the public who will be unable to fly on Wednesday,” said Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine.
Jetstar has proactively cancelled a number of flights in anticipation of the strike, and those affected have been informed. The airline has also released a full list of affected flights, which is below:
-
JQ500 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ502 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ516 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ522 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ518 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ524 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ507 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ515 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ517 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ519 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ523 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ527 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane
JQ824 Sydney to Brisbane
JQ812 Sydney to Brisbane
JQ811 Brisbane to Sydney
JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney
JQ821 Brisbane to Sydney
JQ560 Melbourne to Brisbane
JQ566 Melbourne to Brisbane
JQ570 Melbourne to Brisbane
JQ563 Brisbane to Melbourne
JQ569 Brisbane to Melbourne
JQ567 Brisbane to Melbourne
JQ408 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ406 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ411 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ409 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ762 Sydney to Adelaide
JQ768 Sydney to Adelaide
JQ763 Adelaide to Sydney
JQ769 Adelaide to Sydney
JQ772 Melbourne to Adelaide
JQ776 Melbourne to Adelaide
JQ777 Adelaide to Melbourne
JQ773 Adelaide to Melbourne
JQ954 Sydney to Cairns
JQ946 Sydney to Cairns
JQ953 Cairns to Sydney
JQ949 Cairns to Sydney
JQ610 Avalon to Sydney
JQ609 Sydney to Avalon
JQ632 Avalon to Adelaide
JQ633 Adelaide to Avalon
JQ703 Melbourne to Hobart
JQ707 Melbourne to Hobart
JQ702 Hobart to Melbourne
JQ708 Hobart to Melbourne
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.