Jetstar Shrinks Carry-On Baggage In Weight Crackdown And Will Charge $50 If You're Caught With More Than 7kg

Source: Jetstar

Jetstar is shrinking its cabin baggage allowance 30% from 10kg to 7kg next month and will whack passengers with a $50 surcharge on domestic flights and $160 on international if they’re caught exceeding the limit.

Business class passengers, who are allowed two cabin bags lose 6kg, with the carry-on allowance down from 20kg to 14kg and no items are allowed to exceed 7kg.

The maximum size limit is 56cm x 36cm x 23cm or 114cm x 60cm x 11cm for a non-rigid suit bag.

A handbag, coat or umbrella is also allowed on board as a “small item”, but the combined weight of these items together with the other bag must not exceed 7kg.

The new limits comes into effect on November 25, although the old allowance will continue for flights booked prior to October 28. It brings the airline in line with existing Qantas and Virgin Australia allowances for cabin baggage, although Qantas allows two items on most flights in economy.

But if you think you can still sneak on board with too much, be warned: the budget airline introduced cabin baggage officers at the boarding gate a fortnight ago as part of a six-month trial. The bag police are at Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Cairns and Gold Coast airports.

The allocation for checked bags remains unchanged.

Jetstar says the new limits are in response to customer feedback and concerns about space in the overhead lockers.

