Jetstar has launched its 'Tourism Recovery' sale, making good on Alan Joyce's promise of $19 flights

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has announced a tourism recovey sale on Jetstar. (David Gray, Getty Images for Qantas)

Jetstar has launched a ‘Tourism Recovery’ sale on Friday, offering fares from as little as $19.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce had alluded to the sales in talking up the airline’s position to rebound when domestic tourism began again.

While Qantas fares haven’t been put on sale, flyers will earn triple points on select flights bought before June 24.

Australia’s airlines have launched a slew of sales as domestic travel begins its recovery.

Having last month promised a $19 airfare sale to get the country flying again, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has come through on Friday as budget subsidiary Jetstar launches its ‘Tourism Recovery’ sale.

“There is huge pent up demand for air travel, with people wanting to get away after months of being stuck at home. Our research tells us more than 75 per cent of Australians intend to fly in the next six months,” Joyce said in a statement.

The sale – a key part of Joyce’s plan to get the airlines back flying at half-capacity by July – will see Jetstar airfares on 35 different routes slashed.

There will be 10,000 tickets going for $19 on 22 of those routes, including Melbourne to Sydney, Sydney to the Gold Coast, Melbourne to Byron Bay, Brisbane to the Whitsunday Coast and Adelaide to Cairns.

If none of those take your fancy, $49 will get you from Brisbane to Mackay and $79 from Sydney to Hamilton Island or Brisbane to Darwin.

“We know that these low fares will encourage even more people to get on a flight to take a short holiday or visit family and friends. We’ve already seen our flights from Sydney to Cairns fill up on the days after the proposed Queensland border opening date of 10 July 2020, so we’re adding more,” Joyce said.

The four-day sale kicks off at 9am on Friday and runs through to the end of Monday.

Joyce also promises Western Australia and Tasmania flights will follow once those states officially open up to interstate travellers.

While Qantas flyers can’t expect cheap fares, they will earn triple points on select flights purchased before 24 June, while all have been promised greater flexibility in making changes.

The incentives comes as Qantas doubles down on the domestic tourism market after announcing it would cancel international flights until at least late October. It doubled its domestic weekly capacity to 64,000 passengers in the same week that Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has indicated overseas holidays are all but prohibited until next year.

Virgin Australia meanwhile is still flying on a limited basis as it looks to finalise a sale and exit administration.

When it does, there could be more sales to come.

