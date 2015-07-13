Jetstar has put on extra Bali flights tonight

Ngurah Rai International airport. Photo: Getty Images

Jetstar has resumed flights to and from Bali after services were disrupted by volcanic eruptions at Mt Raung.

“We have determined it is safe to resume services in and out of Bali this evening following careful consideration of the latest information from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre,” a spokesman said.

Jetstar added another six flights to Bali and six flights to Australia tonight. This brings the total number of services today to 19.

Up to 1,000 Australians are reported to be stranded in Bali with an ash cloud disrupting flights during the busy school holiday period for several days.

Details of Jetstar flights HERE.

Virgin today cancelled its flights.

However, later in the afternoon Virgin sent an observation flight to Denpasar so that pilots have visual confirmation of reported improved conditions.

“Should the observation flight confirm that conditions are suitable for operating flights, two flights will depart Denpasar this evening, and flight operations will resume tomorrow morning if conditions continue to be favourable,” a spokesman said.

“Please note that Mt Raung continues to erupt and we have been advised that winds are forecast to blow in an unfavourable direction over the next few days, so it is likely that operations could be disrupted again.”

