The full list of every Jetstar flight cancelled this weekend, as workers strike over pay and conditions

More than 100 Jetstar flights have been cancelled this weekend, as staff strike over pay and conditions.

Jetstar has emailed all customers affected, and has also provided a list of every flight cancelled.

On Friday afternoon, the Transport Workers Union announced industrial action will continue on Thursday, December 19.

Jetstar has cancelled nearly 100 flights this weekend as it stares down the barrel of serious industrial action.

More than 250 staff have begun striking as of Friday, disrupting a significant number of domestic and international flights across the weekend. The strikes, which are taking place in two-hour blocks at airports in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Avalon, Cairns and Adelaide, come following worker demands for pay increases and improved conditions.

“If your fight is affected we will contact you directly via SMS and email as soon as we know so please make sure your contact details are up to date,” the low-cost airline said in a statement.

On Friday, the New South Wales workplace regulator ordered Jetstar to improve the safety for its ground crew, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

A statement from the Transport Workers Union (TWU) on Friday afternoon said that workers would strike again on December 19, as negotiations with Jetstar had not progressed.

“Again we apologise to the travelling public for the disruption and we want to emphasis that this is the only course that Jetstar has left workers to take,” the statement read. “Jetstar workers are on forced part-time hours and poverty wages. They struggle to support their families and regularly can’t pay their bills.”

Jetstar has not yet made any announcements about affected flights on December 19. As of now, these are the flights which have been cancelled over the weekend:

Friday, 13 December

JQ763 Adelaide to Sydney

JQ762 Sydney to Adelaide

JQ768 Sydney to Adelaide

JQ564 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ820 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ456 Sydney to Ballina

JQ952 Sydney to Cairns

JQ719 Sydney to Hobart

JQ561 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ501 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ503 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ517 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ523 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ400 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ402 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ424 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ769 Adelaide to Sydney

JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ823 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ457 Ballina to Sydney

JQ957 Cairns to Sydney

JQ718 Hobart to Sydney

JQ504 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ506 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ516 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ524 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ403 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ405 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ427 Gold Coast to Sydney

Saturday, 20 December

JQ402 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ405 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ501 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ504 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ400 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ403 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ953 Cairns to Sydney

JQ954 Sydney to Cairns

JQ966 Gold Coast to Cairns

JQ967 Cairns to Gold Coast

JQ401 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ406 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ735 Melbourne to Launceston

JQ734 Launceston to Melbourne

JQ886 Brisbane to Mackay

JQ887 Mackay to Brisbane

JQ503 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ506 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ456 Sydney to Ballina

JQ457 Ballina to Sydney

JQ561 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ564 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ529 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ528 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ701 Melbourne to Hobart

JQ700 Hobart to Melbourne

JQ500 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ507 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ731 Melbourne to Launceston

JQ732 Launceston to Melbourne

JQ941 Cairns to Melbourne

JQ942 Melbourne to Cairns

JQ110 Perth to Bali

JQ109 Bali to Perth

JQ759 Brisbane to Hobart

JQ758 Hobart to Brisbane

JQ729 Melbourne to Launceston

JQ730 Launceston to Melbourne

JQ780 Sydney to Sunshine Coast

JQ781 Sunshine Coast to Sydney

JQ952 Sydney to Cairns

JQ957 Cairns to Sydney

Sunday, 21 December

JQ402 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ405 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ456 Sydney to Ballina

JQ457 Ballina to Sydney

JQ560 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ563 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ603 Sydney to Avalon

JQ604 Avalon to Sydney

JQ632 Avalon to Adelaide

JQ633 Adelaide to Avalon

JQ758 Hobart to Brisbane

JQ759 Brisbane to Hobart

JQ762 Sydney to Adelaide

JQ763 Adelaide to Sydney

JQ780 Sydney to Sunshine Coast

JQ781 Sunshine Coast to Sydney

JQ886 Brisbane to Mackay

JQ887 Mackay to Brisbane

JQ928 Brisbane to Cairns

JQ929 Cairns to Brisbane

JQ930 Brisbane to Cairns

JQ931 Cairns to Brisbane

JQ944 Melbourne to Cairns

JQ945 Cairns to Melbourne

JQ952 Sydney to Cairns

JQ953 Cairns to Sydney

JQ954 Sydney to Cairns

JQ957 Cairns to Sydney

JQ966 Gold Coast to Cairns

JQ967 Cairns to Gold Coast

JQ109 Bali to Perth

JQ110 Perth to Bali

JQ210 Queenstown to Melbourne

JQ211 Melbourne to Queenstown

JQ401 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ406 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ501 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ529 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ504 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ503 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ506 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ528 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ602 Avalon to Sydney

JQ605 Sydney to Avalon

JQ700 Hobart to Melbourne

JQ701 Melbourne to Hobart

JQ765 Adelaide to Sydney

JQ766 Sydney to Adelaide

JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ903 Townsville to Brisbane

JQ904 Brisbane to Townsville

JQ941 Cairns to Melbourne

JQ942 Melbourne to Cairns

