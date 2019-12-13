The full list of every Jetstar flight cancelled this weekend, as workers strike over pay and conditions

- More than 100 Jetstar flights have been cancelled this weekend, as staff strike over pay and conditions.
- Jetstar has emailed all customers affected, and has also provided a list of every flight cancelled.
- On Friday afternoon, the Transport Workers Union announced industrial action will continue on Thursday, December 19.
Jetstar has cancelled nearly 100 flights this weekend as it stares down the barrel of serious industrial action.
More than 250 staff have begun striking as of Friday, disrupting a significant number of domestic and international flights across the weekend. The strikes, which are taking place in two-hour blocks at airports in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Avalon, Cairns and Adelaide, come following worker demands for pay increases and improved conditions.
“If your fight is affected we will contact you directly via SMS and email as soon as we know so please make sure your contact details are up to date,” the low-cost airline said in a statement.
On Friday, the New South Wales workplace regulator ordered Jetstar to improve the safety for its ground crew, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.
A statement from the Transport Workers Union (TWU) on Friday afternoon said that workers would strike again on December 19, as negotiations with Jetstar had not progressed.
“Again we apologise to the travelling public for the disruption and we want to emphasis that this is the only course that Jetstar has left workers to take,” the statement read. “Jetstar workers are on forced part-time hours and poverty wages. They struggle to support their families and regularly can’t pay their bills.”
Jetstar has not yet made any announcements about affected flights on December 19. As of now, these are the flights which have been cancelled over the weekend:
Friday, 13 December
JQ763 Adelaide to Sydney
JQ762 Sydney to Adelaide
JQ768 Sydney to Adelaide
JQ564 Melbourne to Brisbane
JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane
JQ820 Sydney to Brisbane
JQ456 Sydney to Ballina
JQ952 Sydney to Cairns
JQ719 Sydney to Hobart
JQ561 Brisbane to Melbourne
JQ501 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ503 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ517 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ523 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ400 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ402 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ424 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ769 Adelaide to Sydney
JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney
JQ823 Brisbane to Sydney
JQ457 Ballina to Sydney
JQ957 Cairns to Sydney
JQ718 Hobart to Sydney
JQ504 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ506 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ516 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ524 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ403 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ405 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ427 Gold Coast to Sydney
Saturday, 20 December
JQ402 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ405 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ501 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ504 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ400 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ403 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ953 Cairns to Sydney
JQ954 Sydney to Cairns
JQ966 Gold Coast to Cairns
JQ967 Cairns to Gold Coast
JQ401 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ406 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ735 Melbourne to Launceston
JQ734 Launceston to Melbourne
JQ886 Brisbane to Mackay
JQ887 Mackay to Brisbane
JQ503 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ506 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ456 Sydney to Ballina
JQ457 Ballina to Sydney
JQ561 Brisbane to Melbourne
JQ564 Melbourne to Brisbane
JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane
JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney
JQ529 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ528 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ701 Melbourne to Hobart
JQ700 Hobart to Melbourne
JQ500 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ507 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ731 Melbourne to Launceston
JQ732 Launceston to Melbourne
JQ941 Cairns to Melbourne
JQ942 Melbourne to Cairns
JQ110 Perth to Bali
JQ109 Bali to Perth
JQ759 Brisbane to Hobart
JQ758 Hobart to Brisbane
JQ729 Melbourne to Launceston
JQ730 Launceston to Melbourne
JQ780 Sydney to Sunshine Coast
JQ781 Sunshine Coast to Sydney
JQ952 Sydney to Cairns
JQ957 Cairns to Sydney
Sunday, 21 December
JQ402 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ405 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ456 Sydney to Ballina
JQ457 Ballina to Sydney
JQ560 Melbourne to Brisbane
JQ563 Brisbane to Melbourne
JQ603 Sydney to Avalon
JQ604 Avalon to Sydney
JQ632 Avalon to Adelaide
JQ633 Adelaide to Avalon
JQ758 Hobart to Brisbane
JQ759 Brisbane to Hobart
JQ762 Sydney to Adelaide
JQ763 Adelaide to Sydney
JQ780 Sydney to Sunshine Coast
JQ781 Sunshine Coast to Sydney
JQ886 Brisbane to Mackay
JQ887 Mackay to Brisbane
JQ928 Brisbane to Cairns
JQ929 Cairns to Brisbane
JQ930 Brisbane to Cairns
JQ931 Cairns to Brisbane
JQ944 Melbourne to Cairns
JQ945 Cairns to Melbourne
JQ952 Sydney to Cairns
JQ953 Cairns to Sydney
JQ954 Sydney to Cairns
JQ957 Cairns to Sydney
JQ966 Gold Coast to Cairns
JQ967 Cairns to Gold Coast
JQ109 Bali to Perth
JQ110 Perth to Bali
JQ210 Queenstown to Melbourne
JQ211 Melbourne to Queenstown
JQ401 Gold Coast to Sydney
JQ406 Sydney to Gold Coast
JQ501 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ529 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ504 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ503 Sydney to Melbourne
JQ506 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ528 Melbourne to Sydney
JQ602 Avalon to Sydney
JQ605 Sydney to Avalon
JQ700 Hobart to Melbourne
JQ701 Melbourne to Hobart
JQ765 Adelaide to Sydney
JQ766 Sydney to Adelaide
JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane
JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney
JQ903 Townsville to Brisbane
JQ904 Brisbane to Townsville
JQ941 Cairns to Melbourne
JQ942 Melbourne to Cairns
