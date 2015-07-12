Jetstar and Virgin Australia set to bring back over 2000 Australians from Bali today

Jetstar and Virgin Australia are set to bring back over 2000 Australians who have been stranded in Bali following a volcanic eruption in East Java, Indonesia.

Both airlines resumed flights today after the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) cleared the resumption of flights but warned that strong north-westerly winds could push ash clouds from Mount Raung back towards Denpasar.

Yesterday, nearly all scheduled flights were cancelled after it was found that dangerous plumes from Mount Raung had blown into the path of airports, forcing Denpasar Airport and four other Indonesian airports to close.

This left thousands of Australians, many of them families with children returning to school on Monday, stuck in Bali with some expecting to wait up to a month before they could go home.

But last night, a Jetstar spokesperson confirmed that all flights to and from Bali would depart as scheduled with additional return services between Perth and Bali as well as Cairns and Bali this afternoon.

Virgin Australia have also given the thumbs up to flights between Australia and Denpasar Airport but warns that Mount Ruang “continues to erupt at this time and it is likely that operations could be disrupted again over the next few days if there are changes to wind conditions”.

The following services by Virgin Australia are scheduled to operate today, subject to weather conditions:

VA49 MEL DPS – 1130L

VA9540 MEL DPS – 1130L (additional flight)

VA41 BNE DPS – 1130L

VA9542 BNE DPS – 1130L (additional flight)

VA65 SYD DPS – 1115L

VA57 PER DPS – 1440L

VA39 ADL DPS – 1440L

VA43 BNE DPS – 1845L

VA9550 PER DPS – 2115L (additional flight)

VA60 DPS PER – 1440L

VA9541 DPS MEL – 1530L (additional flight)

VA9543 DPS BNE – 1600L (additional flight)

VA46 DPS BNE – 2110L

VA54 DPS MEL – 2210L

VA70 DPS SYD – 2210L

VA9551 DPS PER – 2345L (additional flight)

VA64 DPS SYD – 0020L+1 (Departs early Monday morning)

VA40 DPS BNE – 0110+1 (Departs early Monday morning)

Update: Flights have been cancelled again due volcanic ash cloud from Mount Raung. Please check Jetstar and Virgin Australia for travel updates.

