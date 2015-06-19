The 23 best hotels in the world, according to Jetsetter

Talia Avakian
JETSETTER HOTELSJetsetterThe Shangri-La Hotel Paris offers beautiful views of the Eiffel Tower.

Jetsetter has just released its list of its Best of the Best Hotel Awards for 2015.

To make this list, the hotel booking site looked at over 200 reviews from Jetsetter travel correspondents and narrowed down their choices based on categories like Best Design, Best High-Tech, Best for Foodies, and Best Boutique.

From the relaxing wellness retreat of Terme Di Saturnia in Italy to the ultra-trendy Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs, here are 23 hotels you should consider for your next vacation.

Best Newcomer: Mondrian London, London, England

Rooms from $US181 per night >

Best Over-the-Top Luxury: Baccarat Hotel and Residences, New York, New York, USA

Rooms from $US795 per night >

Best Design: The Miami Beach EDITION, Miami Beach, Florida, USA

Rooms from $US290 per night >

Best Big City Sleep: Shangri-La Hotel Paris, Paris, France

Rooms from $US761 per night >

Best Nightlife: 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Rooms from $US141 per night >

Best Comeback: Malliouhana, An Auberge Resort, Meads Bay, Anguilla

Rooms from $US470 per night >

Best for Communing with Nature: Lion Sands River Lodge, Kruger National Park, South Africa

Rooms from $US2,129 per night >

Best for Foodies: The LINE Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA

Rooms from $US136 per night >

Best Style Steal: The Dean, Providence, Rhode Island, USA

Rooms from $US119 per night >

Best for Wellness: Terme di Saturnia, Saturnia, Italy

Rooms from $US317 per night >

Best Eco-Lodge: Mukul Beach, Golf & Spa, Guacalito de La Isla, Nicaragua

Rooms from $US500 per night >

Best Business-Meets-Pleasure: The Langham, Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Rooms from $US315 per night >

Best for Romance: One&Only Palmilla, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Rooms from $US495 per night >

Best On The Beach: Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, Transcoso, Brazil

Rooms from $US388 per night >

Best Far-Flung Escape: Sovena Kiri, Koh Kood, Thailand

Rooms from $US905 per night >

Best Grounds: The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, India

Rooms from $US374 per night >

Best Looking Guests: Macakizi Hotel, Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey

Rooms at $US725 per night >

Best for Families: The Inn at Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina, USA

Rooms from $US440 per night >

Best High-Tech Hotels: Hotel 1000, Seattle, Washington, USA

Rooms from $US270 per night >

Best All-Inclusive: Blue Diamond Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Rooms at $US666 per night >

Best Boutique: The Norman Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, Israel

Rooms at $US415 per night >

Audience Favourite: The Standard, High Line, New York, New York, USA

Rooms at $US269 per night >

