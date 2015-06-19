The 23 best hotels in the world, according to Jetsetter

Jetsetter The Shangri-La Hotel Paris offers beautiful views of the Eiffel Tower.

Jetsetter has just released its list of its Best of the Best Hotel Awards for 2015.

To make this list, the hotel booking site looked at over 200 reviews from Jetsetter travel correspondents and narrowed down their choices based on categories like Best Design, Best High-Tech, Best for Foodies, and Best Boutique.

From the relaxing wellness retreat of Terme Di Saturnia in Italy to the ultra-trendy Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs, here are 23 hotels you should consider for your next vacation.

