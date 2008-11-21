Jetscapes Of The Poor And Bailed Out

Yesterday the world found out how stupid some execs are as it was revealed that the automakers each flew private planes to Washington to beg for money. Moronic. That’s like when Laurie David flew her private plane to DC to talk about the environment. Love how some people think the rules don’t apply to them.



Or, maybe the idea of flying commercial to Washington is too much to bear? We’ve flown to both airports that serve the city. Not horrible.

Anyway, as Citifile points out at least they were using the jets on company business.

Citifile: …Even more eyebrow-raising is how often these palaces in the sky are used to ferry top execs on vacation, or to hang out at events like the Olympics. Of course, there’s no way to be sure that GE execs weren’t just negotiating a new microwave manufacturing contract when the company’s Gulfstream touched down in Puerto Rico on the eve of a holiday weekend. But if you click here, you can see how two of the companies now collecting billions in taxpayer dollars have been making use of their jets over the last few months.

Image via Citifile.

