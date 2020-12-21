The New York Jets finally won a game and Jets fans are furious

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong New York Jets linebacker Harvey Langi.

The dismal New York Jets finally won a game.

Unfortunately, their win could cost the Jets a shot at drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

As a result, Jets fans are furious.

The New York Jets finally won a game.

In the biggest upset of the 2020 NFL season, the Jets beat the Rams on Sunday 23-20 despite entering the game as 17-point underdogs.

Through 13 games, New York had been winless. You might think their fans would be thrilled that the lowly Jets had avoided a dreaded 0-16 season. You would be wrong.

When they were winless, the Jets were in pole position to land the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and with it, the right to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has looked like a generational talent through his collegiate career.

But with their win, the Jets moved to 1-13 on the season, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in football. Should both teams go on to finish the season 1-15, the Jaguars would likely win the first overall pick based on the strength of schedule tiebreaker, and with it, the chance to draft Lawrence.

With the hopes of drafting a potentially franchise-saving quarterback slipping through their hands, rather than celebrating their first win of the season, Jets fans were furious.

After the Jets posted a tweet celebrating their win, the comments quickly devolved into chaos.

If you have a Jets fan in your life, send them your condolences.

