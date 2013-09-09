Here's The Idiotic Late Hit With 7 Seconds Left That Gave The Jets A Shock Upset Over The Bucs

Tony Manfred
Lavonte david oh no bucs jetsFox

It looked like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to avoid an upset against the New York Jets, but a boneheaded personal foul penalty in the final seconds changed everything.

Tampa was up 17-15 with 15 seconds left when Jets QB Geno Smith scrambled to around the 50-yard line.

After Smith went out of bounds, up-and-coming Bucs linebacker Lavonte David pushed him to the ground for no reason.

The penalty put the them in field goal range, and the Jets won 18-17 on a last-second kick.

Awful brain fart here:

Geno smith late hitFox

Another view:

Late hit bucsFox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.