Here's The Idiotic Late Hit With 7 Seconds Left That Gave The Jets A Shock Upset Over The Bucs

It looked like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to avoid an upset against the New York Jets, but a boneheaded personal foul penalty in the final seconds changed everything.

Tampa was up 17-15 with 15 seconds left when Jets QB Geno Smith scrambled to around the 50-yard line.

After Smith went out of bounds, up-and-coming Bucs linebacker Lavonte David pushed him to the ground for no reason.

The penalty put the them in field goal range, and the Jets won 18-17 on a last-second kick.

Awful brain fart here:

Another view:

