The Jets Are Reportedly Trying To Trade Up And Pick Free-Falling Quarterback Geno Smith

The Jets have the seventh pick in the second round of the NFL draft. However, according Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, they are trying to trade for an earlier pick, and they may be targeting Geno Smith.



Shefter is reporting that the Jets considered drafting Smith with the 13th pick of the first round before ultimately taking defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson from Missouri.

If the Jets thought Smith was worth considering with the 13th pick, they clearly think he has the potential to be a franchise quarterback and that he would be a steal in the second round.

Smith may be the most polarising player in the draft. Both Mike Mayock of NFL.com and Todd McShay of ESPN.com had the West Virginia quarterback projected as the sixth pick of the first round. And yet several teams that needed a quarterback passed on Smith.

Smith will be attendance at Radio City Music Hall tonight after originally saying he would not show up. It is possible that he changed his mind after getting some assurances that he would be selected early in the second round.

The Jets probably have heard similar rumours and feel he won’t be available when it is time to make the seventh pick tonight. And according to Shefter they have spoken with several teams about moving up.

